Navigating 401(k) Concerns Amid Trump Tariffs: What Advisers Are Saying

By Michelle Black, Business Correspondent

Published: April 10, 2025

As of April 10, 2025, the financial landscape has been rattled by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements, prompting a sharp decline in stock markets and raising concerns for 401(k) investors. A recent New York Post article delves into the advice financial experts are offering clients to weather this storm.

The tariffs, including a blanket 10% levy on all imported goods and steeper taxes targeting 60 countries, have triggered a volatile market response, with the Dow Jones dropping 2,000 points in a single week. For those with 401(k) plans, the uncertainty has sparked a flurry of questions about how to protect retirement savings. Advisers, however, are preaching calm and strategy over panic.

For younger investors or those far from retirement, the message is straightforward: stay the course. Experts suggest that market dips present a buying opportunity, allowing regular 401(k) contributions to purchase more shares at lower prices. “This is a chance to buy on sale,” one adviser noted, echoing Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy.

For those nearing retirement, the approach shifts toward caution. Advisers recommend reassessing risk tolerance and possibly reallocating assets to safer havens like bonds or cash reserves. Some suggest delaying retirement withdrawals, such as required minimum distributions, until later in the year, hoping for a market rebound.

Across the board, the consensus is to avoid knee-jerk reactions. While the tariffs’ long-term impact remains unclear—potentially raising consumer costs or sparking a recession—experts urge diversification and patience. As markets grapple with this “fundamental shift,” as one planner put it, the key is to stay informed, not impulsive, ensuring 401(k) plans remain resilient amid the turbulence.