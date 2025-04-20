MSNBC Suggests Trump Plans to Deport Black People

The latest racial-tinged conspiracy theory that the TDS-addled corporate state media is running with is that the Trump administration is developing plans to deport African-Americans, otherwise known as “people of color.”
MSNBC continues blatant fear-mongering.— Media Lies (@MediasLies) April 19, 2025
The host claims Trump will target "people of color" next due to their support for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
This is moronic, yet some MSNBC viewers believe it.
Illegal alien = deport.
"People of color" = American = no deport.
It's that… pic.twitter.com/CUa8OchKTA