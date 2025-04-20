MSNBC Suggests Trump Plans to Deport Black People

The latest racial-tinged conspiracy theory that the TDS-addled corporate state media is running with is that the Trump administration is developing plans to deport African-Americans, otherwise known as “people of color.”

MSNBC continues blatant fear-mongering.



The host claims Trump will target "people of color" next due to their support for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



This is moronic, yet some MSNBC viewers believe it.



Illegal alien = deport.

"People of color" = American = no deport.



It's that… pic.twitter.com/CUa8OchKTA — Media Lies (@MediasLies) April 19, 2025