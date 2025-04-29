Melania Trump Scores Huge Legislative Victory

First Lady Melania Trump just notched a major policy win as the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Monday to pass legislation targeting the exploitation of nonconsensual intimate imagery online, including deepfake pornography generated by artificial intelligence. The bill, titled the TAKE IT DOWN Act, passed with a sweeping 409-2 bipartisan vote and now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk for final approval.

The legislation aims to criminalize the distribution and threats of publishing intimate images without consent, whether real or digitally manipulated. The Senate had already passed the bill unanimously earlier this year. Melania Trump has been a leading advocate for the measure, aligning it with her long-running “Be Best” initiative, which focuses on online safety and child well-being.

“Today’s bipartisan passage of the Take It Down Act is a powerful statement that we stand united in protecting the dignity, privacy, and safety of our children,” Melania stated Monday. “I am thankful to the Members of Congress — both in the House and Senate — who voted to protect the well-being of our youth.”

“Through this critical legislation and our continued focus with ‘Be Best,’ we are building a future where every child can thrive and achieve their full potential,” the First Lady added.