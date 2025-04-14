Megyn Kelly opens up about battle against a condition brought on by the COVID vax

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 14, 2025

Podcast host Megyn Kelly revealed she’s managing an autoimmune condition possibly linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kelly, 54, who hosts the 'Megyn Kelly Show,' described the condition as 'f*****g annoying' during her annual physical, which still showed positive autoimmune markers. 'I really regret getting the vaccine,' she told the Daily Mail.

The media personality, who recently launched MK Media, said she received two Pfizer doses in 2020 and a booster, following her doctors’ advice. Living in New York City during the pandemic, she felt pressured to get vaccinated due to strict mandates. 'You could get fake cards, but it was hard. I didn’t know how,' Kelly said. 'I trusted my doctors.'

After discussing her vaccine complications on her podcast in February, Kelly noted she tested positive for an autoimmune issue months after her booster. Her rheumatologist suggested it might stem from multiple doses combined with contracting COVID. 'I asked if it could be the third shot and then getting Omicron,' Kelly recalled. 'She said yes.'

'You can’t undo the past,' Kelly said, acknowledging worse outcomes for others. 'But we were lied to,' she added, criticizing the lack of transparency about risks.

The CDC has documented severe vaccine side effects like allergic reactions, myocarditis, pericarditis, and Guillain-Barre Syndrome. While the vaccine is credited with saving millions of lives, questions persist about its aggressive promotion for low-risk groups.

A Yale pre-print study from February suggested mRNA vaccines might cause 'post-vaccination syndrome,' potentially leading to autoimmunity, tissue damage, or reactivating Epstein-Barr virus, with symptoms like brain fog and dizziness.

'People have been hurt and even killed,' Kelly said. 'I’ve learned a lot but remain pissed off about how it was handled.'

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a cardiologist skeptical of the vaccine, told the Daily Mail he developed psoriasis, possibly vaccine-related. He commended Kelly for speaking out. 'Her openness suggests millions may be suffering in silence,' he said.