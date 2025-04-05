AI startup company Anthropic just released a chilling warning: there’s no pause button on artificial intelligence. It can already subtly manipulate us, pre-write our thoughts, predict us, and autonomously rewrite its own code. This is the silent apocalypse, Glenn says: not war, but surrender. As AI agents start planning our days, filtering our news, and nudging our voices, Glenn urges us to remember that this is a tool: we cannot let it use us. We cannot get lazy. We must stay in control: By 2030, we will have either created the most extraordinary tool in human history—or the last one we ever control.