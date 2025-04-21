Kristi Noem’s purse, with $3K cash and her passport inside, snatched by thief at DC restaurant

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s personal bag was stolen with $3,000 cash inside during a dinner outing at a Washington, DC, restaurant Sunday.

Noem’s bag also contained her driver’s license, passport, DHS badge, makeup, checks, medication, and apartment keys.

Security footage reviewed by the Secret Service showed a white man in a surgical mask snatching Noem’s bag before leaving the restaurant.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation to trace any use of Noem’s financial instruments. It is not clear whether a suspect has been identified or the extent of Noem’s protective detail during Sunday’s outing.