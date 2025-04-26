Jeffrey Epstein Criminal Witness Virginia Giuffre Found DEAD 'By Suicide'

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has died by suicide. This comes shortly after she was admitted to the hospital and said she had mere days to live after claiming to have been hit by a bus. She was accused of lying about the crash.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," Guiffre's family said in a statement on her passing. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of the abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.

Guiffre, 41, had also accused Prince Andrew of rape and that case was settled. She died in Neergabby, Australia and leaves behind three children. After she spoke out against Epstein, others joined suit, saying that they too had been abused by the Manhattan mogul.

It was Guiffre's testimony that led to the conviction of Epstein gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell after Epstein died allegedly by suicide while awaiting trial in a New York jail. Originally from Florida, Giuffre experienced abuse at the hands of a family friend and was then "groomed" by Maxwell for use by Epstein and his associates.

Giuffre and her husband moved to Australia ahead of Epstein's arrest in 2019. The lawsuit with Prince Andrew was settled in 2022. She had accused him of raping her when she was 17-years-old and said that Epstein had arranged their meetings.

