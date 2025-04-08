Jasmine Crockett — We need immigrants to pick the cotton

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests the United States needs illegal immigrants because "we done picking cotton."



Crockett made the argument that the U.S. needs immigrants for farming while speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut.



"So I had to go around the country and… pic.twitter.com/DUEZ4PskEg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests the United States needs illegal immigrants because "we done picking cotton."

Crockett made the argument that the U.S. needs immigrants for farming while speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut.

"So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country or the fact that we are a country of immigrants."

"The fact is ain't none of y'all trying to go and farm right now... We done picking cotton."