By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

Published: April 21, 2025

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a leading figure in the Democrat Party’s anti-Trump crusade, has sunk to a new low with outrageous threats against foreign leaders who dare to work with President Donald Trump’s administration. In a shocking display of arrogance on the “Pod Save America” podcast, Raskin vowed vengeance against nations aligning with Trump’s America First policies, revealing the Democrat Party’s unhinged obsession with undermining the President at all costs.

Raskin’s Reckless Rhetoric

Speaking to progressive host Tommy Vietor, Raskin targeted leaders like El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, who has cooperated with Trump’s deportation initiatives to tackle illegal immigration. Raskin sneered that Democrats, when they “inevitably” regain power, would retaliate by slashing foreign aid to countries supporting Trump’s agenda. “We’re not going to look kindly upon people who facilitated authoritarianism,” he declared, falsely painting Trump’s lawful policies as dictatorial. This thuggish rhetoric exposes Raskin’s willingness to bully sovereign nations into submission to appease the Democrat Party’s radical base.

A Democrat Double Standard

Raskin’s threats are a masterclass in hypocrisy. The same Democrats who lecture about “democracy” and “global cooperation” are now openly intimidating foreign leaders for daring to partner with a duly elected U.S. President. On X, patriots rightly called out Raskin’s mafia-like tactics, with one user stating, “This is treasonous. Democrats are sabotaging America’s alliances to spite Trump!” Another demanded, “Where’s the GOP? Raskin needs to be censured for this!” The silence from Democrat leaders like Chuck Schumer only proves their complicity in this dangerous power grab.

Trump’s Strength vs. Democrat Weakness

President Trump’s bold leadership has forged strong international partnerships, like the one with Bukele, to secure America’s borders and deport dangerous gang members. These deals, funded by strategic U.S. aid, are a win for American safety and sovereignty. Yet, Raskin and his Democrat allies, still stinging from their 2024 election losses, can’t stomach Trump’s success. Instead of supporting policies that protect Americans, they’re resorting to baseless fearmongering about “authoritarianism” and “extraordinary rendition”—claims Vietor and Raskin tossed around without a shred of evidence.

Raskin’s Anti-Trump Obsession

Raskin’s vendetta against Trump is nothing new. As a key player in the sham January 6th Committee and Trump’s second impeachment farce, he’s built a career on demonizing the President. Now, with Trump back in office and delivering results, Raskin’s latest stunt is a desperate attempt to stay relevant. His threats not only jeopardize America’s foreign relations but also embolden adversaries who thrive on a divided U.S. The Democrat Party’s refusal to condemn Raskin’s remarks shows they’d rather see America weakened than admit Trump’s policies are working.

America First Stands Strong

Raskin’s reckless comments are a losing strategy for Democrats, who underestimate the resolve of Trump and his global allies. On X, supporters rallied behind the President, with one writing, “Trump’s building a coalition to make America safe again, and Dems are throwing tantrums!” As Trump continues to strengthen America’s position, Raskin’s petty threats only highlight the Democrat Party’s descent into irrelevance. The American people see through their tactics, and in 2025, it’s clear: Trump’s vision for a secure, prosperous nation will prevail over Democrat sabotage.