Italy unveils its first sex room for prisoners

The handcuffs will come in handy.

Italy unveiled its first sex room for prisoners, after a court ruling that said those who are locked up have a right to “intimate meetings.”

The consummating chamber was christened on Friday in a pioneering prison in the city of Terni in the central region of Umbria, when an inmate’s female partner was permitted to enter.

The erotic experiment was so successful that the jail is already planning more conjugal visits.

“We can say that a sort of experiment went well and in the next few days there will be other meetings,” Giuseppe Caforio, Umbria’s ombudsman for prisoners’ rights, told the ANSA news agency.

“We are happy because everything went smoothly but it is necessary to maintain the maximum privacy to protect the people involved.”

The court’s January 2024 ruling stated that jailbirds should have the right to intimate rendezvous with spouses or long-term partners, without prison guards keeping an eye on them. It also detailed that the pair must have access to a room that stays unlocked, with a bed and a toilet, for up to two hours.

Most European countries, such as France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden, already follow the practice.

Last year, the Italian parliament approved a law to improve conditions in prisons, as they are notoriously overcrowded and experiencing a surge in inmate suicides.

Source: NY Post