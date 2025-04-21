India Follows Trump’s Lead, Imposes Tariffs to Block Cheap Chinese Steel Imports

By Sam Spade, Political Correspondent

India has announced plans to impose a 12 percent safeguard duty on steel imports, aiming to curb the influx of low-cost steel, particularly from China. This move, inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, seeks to protect India’s domestic steel industry, which has faced significant challenges due to cheap imports. The decision comes as part of a broader global trend of nations adopting protectionist measures to shield local markets from foreign competition.

Why India Is Acting

India, the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel, has seen a surge in steel imports, reaching 9.5 million metric tons in the 2024/25 fiscal year—the highest in nine years, according to preliminary government data. This influx, primarily from China, has put financial pressure on smaller Indian steel mills, leading to operational downsizing and potential job cuts. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) initiated an investigation in December 2024, concluding that a temporary 12 percent tariff on certain steel imports for 200 days is necessary to safeguard local manufacturers.

Key Players and Impact

Major Indian steel companies, including JSW Steel, Tata Steel, the Steel Authority of India, and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, have voiced concerns about the market distortions caused by cheap imports. These industry giants, alongside smaller mills, stand to benefit from the tariff, which aims to level the playing field. However, the increased cost of imported steel could raise prices for downstream industries like construction and automotive manufacturing, potentially affecting consumers.

Following Trump’s Playbook

India’s tariff decision mirrors the protectionist approach championed by President Trump, who has imposed tariffs as high as 145 percent on Chinese imports to bolster U.S. manufacturing. Trump’s policies, including a 25 percent tariff on auto imports and exemptions for certain tech products, have reshaped global trade dynamics. India’s move signals alignment with this strategy, prioritizing domestic industry over open trade with China. Posts on X reflect enthusiasm for India’s decision, with users praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following Trump’s lead in countering Chinese economic influence.

Global Context and Challenges

The tariff comes amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, with China retaliating against U.S. tariffs by raising duties on American goods to 125 percent. Other nations, including Canada and the European Union, have also introduced countermeasures, risking a broader trade war. For India, the tariff is a delicate balancing act: while it protects local steel producers, it must navigate potential retaliation from China and higher costs for industries reliant on imported steel. The Indian government remains optimistic, projecting GDP growth of 6.3–6.8 percent for 2025/26 despite these disruptions.

Looking Ahead

India’s safeguard duty, recommended by the DGTR and awaiting final approval from the Ministry of Finance, is set to take effect promptly. The temporary 200-day measure could be extended if the domestic industry continues to face import-related challenges. As global trade dynamics shift, India’s tariff underscores a growing trend of nations prioritizing economic self-reliance over unfettered globalization, a strategy heavily influenced by Trump’s trade policies.