Illinois defies Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from female sports

The Illinois High School Association has defied President Donald Trump's order to ban transgender athletes from competing in female sports.

Upon returning to the White House, Trump signed an executive order which prohibits transgender athletes from competition as part of sweeping changes to the nation's trans policies.

Illinois has now become the latest blue state to rally against the federal government's position, with a high school association revealing it would not comply amid an ongoing legal battle between the Trump administration and state of Maine for taking a similar stance.

In a public letter addressed to the state's Republican lawmakers, IHSA President Dan Tully said falling into line with the Trump administration could constitute a breach of the Illinois Human Rights Act.

'The Illinois Human Rights Act requires that transgender athletes be permitted to participate in events and programs aligning with the gender they identify.'

A total of 809 schools in Illinois are members of the association, which does not receive state or federal funding.

The letter states the association sought guidance from both state Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Illinois Department of Human Rights.

The association is calling on state lawmakers to collaborate with the Trump administration to agree on clear guidelines, to avoid being in violation of conflicting policies.

