If Trump Does Not Completely Dismantle The Globalist Deep State in America, Our Republic Will Suffer The Same Tyrannical Fate As Europe

The Removal Of France’s Presidential Frontrunner, Marine LePen From The Ballot And Her Impending Political Imprisonment For Five Years, Is Exactly The Same Playbook Attempted Against President Trump And Successfully Being Used Around… pic.twitter.com/ZDfVgh2b2d — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 1, 2025

