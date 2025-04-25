Humiliated Beyonce is forced to try and sell tickets to her flop tour for less than the cost of a McDonald's meal

Beyonce has been ridiculed by music fans after tickets for her struggling Cowboy Carter tour hit a new low this week.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed to have found tickets in the nosebleed section of the star's SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles for as low as $20.

They then compared it to the cost of one of the limited edition Minecraft Movie Big Mac Meals from McDonald's, which was around the same price.

'Due to its low demand, Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets ($20) are now cheaper than a McDonald's Minecraft meal ($21.39),' they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that some seats for the SoFi Stadium show were going for $27.

'The Cowboy Carter Tour starts in less than a week and there are still thousands of tickets left for opening night...' a third added.

However, loyal Beyonce fans have pushed back against the narrative that the Single Ladies hitmaker, 43, is struggling to sell tickets.

Many have pointed out that her 2023 Renaissance tour didn't initially sell out at first either.

Source: Daily Mail