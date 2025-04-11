Owning a pet boosts your well-being as much as being married or earning an additional $90,000 annually

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 11, 2025

Being single can be tough.

But for the many single Americans with pets, there's good news—science suggests that happiness might just come with a wagging tail or a purring friend.

Researchers examined data from 2,500 British households and discovered that the mental health benefits of having a pet rival those of human relationships.

If you're pursuing the American dream, you might find more joy running after your dog in the park. The study equates the happiness of pet ownership to an extra $90,000 in annual income.

Research shows dogs help reduce stress, keep you active, and may even extend your lifespan.

Meanwhile, stroking a cat can lower blood pressure and heart rate, possibly explaining why cat owners face a lower risk of heart disease.

Published in Social Indicators Research, this study quantifies the love pets offer, showing pet ownership boosts life satisfaction by three to four points on a seven-point scale.

Led by Dr. Adelina Gschwandtner, an economics professor at the University of Kent, the research also reveals pet owners’ traits: cat owners tend to be more open, while dog owners are often extroverted, agreeable, and less anxious.

Overall, pet owners seem more open, conscientious, and outgoing than those without pets.

It’s no surprise, then, that some people cherish their pets more than siblings, partners, or even parents.

The researchers conclude with a firm “Yes” to the question of whether pets benefit us, hoping their findings shape public policy and emphasize pets’ value.

You can’t buy happiness—but adopting a golden retriever might be the next best thing.