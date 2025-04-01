Has Hitler’s Body Been Discovered In Argentina?



With Argentinian Leader Javier Milei Set To Release His Nations Secret NAZI Ex Pat Files, Many Top Researchers Point To Evidence That Hitler Indeed Escaped To The South American Nation And Died There In The Early 1960’s After… pic.twitter.com/btbnmpv3wb — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 1, 2025

