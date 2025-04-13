Hands-On Holographic Tech: Volumetric Displays You Can Touch

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 11, 2025

Discover the latest in volumetric displays, often mistaken for holograms, where you can physically interact with three-dimensional virtual objects.

A team of Spanish researchers has developed a system using elastic bands and rapid image projection to create 3D objects you can poke and prod without controllers. Detailed in a forthcoming paper to be presented at CHI 2025 in Japan, the device responds to familiar touchscreen gestures like pinching to zoom, tapping, and swiping. A two-finger walking motion lets you navigate a digital landscape, as shown in a demo video.

Innovative Design

Unlike sci-fi "holograms," which are closer to volumetric displays, these images appear 3D from multiple angles, explains lead author Elodie Bouzbib. Traditional displays use rigid diffusers, limiting interaction. The team tested six flexible materials, settling on elastic bands that oscillate to match images projected 2,880 times per second. Gaps between the bands allow hands to reach in and manipulate objects.

This prototype swaps rigid components for a flexible diffuser, balancing elasticity and optical clarity. Silicone, for instance, reflected too much light, distorting images.

Future Applications

The researchers envision this tech enabling shared virtual reality experiences without headsets, ideal for museums where visitors can freely engage with 3D content.