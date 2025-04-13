Ghislaine Maxwell says she thinks Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in rare interview from prison

Ghislaine Maxwell is now taking her case to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to have her sex trafficking conviction thrown out.

Her legal team argues that she was protected under a non-prosecution deal the government previously struck with Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell received a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting young women for Epstein's abuse.

Years after her arrest, she stated she regretted ever meeting Epstein.