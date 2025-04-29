Former judge Andrew Napolitano Under Fire After Ripping Trump For Arresting Judge

A veteran Fox News commentator is facing criticism for condemning Trump administration officials who arrested a Wisconsin judge accused of helping an illegal immigrant evade capture outside a courthouse last week.

Former judge Andrew Napolitano argued that the FBI overstepped by arresting Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan, who allegedly interfered with a federal investigation by guiding an illegal immigrant out of her courtroom through a private exit. FBI agents, expecting to apprehend the individual in a public hallway, pursued him briefly on foot before making the arrest.

The remark prompted quick backlash from Breanna Morello, an independent journalist and former Fox News colleague of Napolitano, who accused him of sexually harassing her in an elevator during their time at the network.

“Former judge Andrew Napolitano is no stranger to overreach. On April 9, 2019, at 12:35 pm, he pressed his groin against my backside in an empty elevator at Fox Corp’s NYC building,” Morello posted on X.

“This incident took place while both of us worked for Fox News. I documented everything, and I wasn’t Napolitano’s first brush up.

“So let’s hold back from publicly discussing the topic of overreach, Napolitano,” she added.