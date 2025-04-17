Florida college shooter opened fire from 'orange Hummer' in terrifying campus attack

A fair-haired gunman pulled up in a Hummer then opened fire at Florida State University's Tallahassee campus leaving six people seriously injured.

The horror unfolded around midday ET Thursday, with witness McKenzie Heeter telling NBC News the as-yet unidentified gunman fired a hail of bullets at students and faculty.

Heeter says the gunman, who she said was white with light hair, fired off 15 rounds. One person has been taken into custody, CNN reported, although it's unclear if that's the same man seen in the Hummer.

He was wearing an orange t-shirt, khaki shorts and looked like 'a normal college dude', according to Heeter.

Earlier reports from WFTV said two gunmen had killed four victims, with one shooter also injured in the incident. But the broadcaster has now revised its reporting to say six have been injured, one critically and the rest seriously. They are being treated at a local hospital.

Law enforcement officials have yet to comment on claims about a second shooter, with a press conference set to begin imminently.