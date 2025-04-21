Fauci’s fortune doubled to $15 million between early 2019 and 2023

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fortune doubled — hitting about $15 million — between early 2019 and the end of 2023 over the course of the pandemic, including “during the worst of the draconian COVID lockdowns,’’ according to records obtained by a watchdog group.

Fauci’s net worth was about $7.6 million in January 2019 before COVID-19 hit and surged to about $15 million by the end of 2023, 141 pages of financial-disclosure forms obtained by watchdog group Open The Books revealed.

The doctor, who previously helmed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, officially left the government at the start of 2023, later than previously known.

His first year of retirement was especially lucrative — when he earned more than $3.5 million alone, the records show.

“Dr. Fauci’s assets soared during the worst of the draconian Covid lockdowns while families and small businesses struggled through school closures and lost income,” Open the Books CEO John Hart said in a statement.

“Now it’s clear the cash kept coming during his first year of ‘retirement.’ He was rubbing elbows with groups like [America’s Health Insurance Plans] flanked by taxpayer-funded security — even as his wife remained the top bioethicist at [the National Institutes of Health].”

Fauci, 84, earned the highest salary for a government bureaucrat before his retirement, taking in $480,654 during his final year. He worked in public service for more than five decades.

Where did Dr. Anthony Fauci’s earnings come from?

The financial disclosures do not fully explain the source of that money but provide some hints, showing multiple six-figure tranches of payments he pocketed throughout 2023 that totaled $1.15 million.

The payments include $100,000 in April 2023, $100,000 that May, $100,000 in June, $150,000 in September and $700,000 in November of that year.

While the disclosures do not explain why or from where he received those funds, it is known that he has delivered various speeches to special interest groups during that time, including to the National Association of Chain Drug Stores in April 2023 and the American Health Insurance Plans in June of that year.

Additionally, Fauci participated in events for World Quant, an asset management firm; Japan Medical Congress, and Eminent Series, for four events.

Around March 2023, Fauci also sold his book to Penguin Random House for $5 million, as Page Six reported at the time. The autobiography, “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service,” hit bookshelves in June 2024.

Beyond speaking engagements, Fauci notched $50,000 from Columbia University’s Calderone Prize and $40,000 from the National Academy of Medicine’s Lienhard Prize.

His wife, Dr. Christine Grady, served in the NIH’s bioethics department until this month. She earned a salary of about $243,749 in 2023.

After his retirement, Fauci benefited from taxpayer-funded security provided by the US marshals, something President Trump has since taken away from him.

The cost of that clocked in at about $15 million between January 2023 and September 2024, according to a report from Open the Books and journalist Jordan Schachtel last year.

“They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security, too,” Trump said in January after yanking funding away for Fauci’s and other former officials’ security.

