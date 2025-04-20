Explosive new Titanic book reveals the shocking true story of the Captain’s final moments, omitted from the film

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 20, 2025

Millions of moviegoers have seen Captain Edward John Smith portrayed as a hero in his final moments. But is that the real story?

In James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film, the Titanic’s commander stands at the helm as the ship sinks into the Atlantic, struggling with the controls as a wall of water crashes through the wheelhouse windows.

Yet, a starkly different account emerged just days after the disaster. On April 18, 1912, the Los Angeles Express proclaimed on its front page: “Captain E.J. Smith shot himself.” The next day, Britain’s Daily Mirror echoed with its headline: “Captain Smith Shoots Himself on the Bridge.”

As official inquiries unfolded in New York and London, survivors whispered rumors of the captain’s dishonorable actions. Unverified reports surfaced of Smith’s alleged drinking, the Titanic’s reckless speed, and ignored iceberg warnings.

For Smith’s widow, Eleanor, and their seven-year-old daughter, Mel, these accusations added heartbreak to tragedy.

Maritime tradition demanded that a captain go down with his ship. Could the 62-year-old Smith—commodore of the White Star Line and the world’s highest-paid captain—have ended his life in disgrace?

A new book by author Dan E. Parkes seeks to set the record straight, asserting that Smith did not take his own life but perished in the icy waters, likely drowning or succumbing to hypothermia alongside 1,495 others.

Parkes points to absurd stories that proliferated after the sinking, such as a Baltimore man claiming three months later that Smith had survived and was living in disguise in Maryland. Years later, Life magazine reported an Ohio man, down on his luck, also claiming to be the deceased captain.

Parkes finds no credible evidence that Smith was recklessly speeding the Titanic on her maiden voyage or ignoring warnings. He dismisses claims of drunkenness or Smith being in a dazed state as the ship sank.

Much of Parkes’ focus is on debunking the suicide rumors, which he argues devastated Smith’s widow, Eleanor, who died in 1931, and their daughter, Mel, who passed away in 1973 at age 75.

While some eyewitnesses reported an officer’s shooting or suicide, Parkes notes the individual was unnamed and unlikely to be Smith. He suggests traumatized passengers mistook gunshots—likely fired to manage panicked crowds—for Smith taking his own life.

Survivors, reeling from the catastrophe, sought someone to blame and targeted the captain, Parkes contends.

In contrast, first-class passenger Robert Williams Daniel, a 27-year-old banker, told the New York Herald he saw Smith on the bridge as the Titanic sank. After leaping from the deck, Daniel watched water rise from Smith’s feet to his waist, eventually engulfing him. “He died a hero,” Daniel insisted.

Connecticut millionaire Frederick Hoyt recounted sharing a drink with Smith to brace for the cold before jumping overboard. Hoyt had removed his outer clothes, believing they’d hinder survival, and encountered Smith on deck.

Isaac Maynard, a 31-year-old cook, testified in New York that he saw Smith on the bridge as he was washed overboard. Clinging to a boat, Maynard recalled seeing Smith swimming, fully dressed with his cap on, refusing rescue. “Look after yourselves, boys,” Smith reportedly said before disappearing.

Parkes argues that accounts of Smith shooting himself came from unreliable survivors on life rafts, far from the ship during its final moments.

He cites other survivors who described Smith’s heroism, including swimming toward a lifeboat with a baby held aloft, handing the child to safety but refusing to board himself.

Fireman Frederick Harris told The Western Daily Mercury he saw Smith jump into the water, grasp a child, and place it on a raft before vanishing.

George Brereton, a gambler traveling under an alias, told the Brooklyn Daily Eagle he saw Smith surface, swim toward a lifeboat with an infant, and ensure the child’s safety before resuming his struggle toward the sinking Titanic.

Parkes argues these heroic acts align with Smith’s reputation as the “Millionaire’s Captain,” a man so trusted by elite travelers.

Chillingly, Parkes notes Smith seemed to foresee his fate. When Ada Murdoch, wife of First Officer William Murdoch, warned Smith of a novella prophesying a Titanic-like sinking, he reportedly told her, per the Chicago Tribune, “Well, if the largest liner in the world sinks, I shall go with it.”

Source: Daily Mail