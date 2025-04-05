Escalating Trade War Between U.S. and China

As of April 5, 2025, the trade war between the United States and China has reached a critical juncture. U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting a swift retaliation from Beijing. China has imposed 34% tariffs on all U.S. imports, set to take effect on April 10, intensifying fears of a global economic downturn.

The fallout has been immediate. Stock markets worldwide have slumped, with major U.S. indexes experiencing their worst week since the COVID-19 crash. Analysts warn that consumer prices could soar—some even predict a $2,300 iPhone as supply chains buckle under the pressure. Investors are flocking to safe-haven assets, signaling deep uncertainty about the future.

This escalation comes amid broader tensions, including negotiations over TikTok’s U.S. operations, which China has tied to the tariff dispute. Economists fear that prolonged conflict could disrupt international trade networks, with ripple effects hitting both nations’ economies and beyond. As the world watches, the stakes have rarely been higher.