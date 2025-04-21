Elvis Presley’s Secret Life: Alien Encounters and Occult Powers Revealed in New Book

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 21, 2025

A new book, The Occult Elvis: The Mystical and Magical Life of the King by Miguel Conner, claims that Elvis Presley, the legendary King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, believed he was an extraterrestrial with supernatural abilities. Drawing on accounts from Presley’s inner circle, the book explores his alleged alien encounters, mystical practices, and obsession with the occult, painting a picture of a man who saw himself as more than human.

Alien Visions and Cosmic Origins

According to Conner, Elvis confided in friend Wanda June Hill that he was not from Earth, claiming to hail from Jupiter’s ninth moon. He reportedly told others of childhood encounters with aliens who showed him a vision of his future self in a white jumpsuit—a prophetic image of his iconic Las Vegas performances. These beings, Presley believed, endowed him with extraordinary powers, including the ability to heal the sick, manipulate weather, and astrally project into the stars.

The Occult Influence of Larry Geller

Presley’s fascination with the occult deepened after meeting Larry Geller, his hairdresser-turned-spiritual-guru, in 1964. Geller, steeped in alternative spiritual traditions, introduced Elvis to Eastern and Western esoterica, from numerology to meditation. Their conversations about philosophy and telepathic visions fueled Presley’s belief in his otherworldly abilities. This relationship caused friction with his wife, Priscilla, and manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who resented Geller’s influence.

Supernatural Claims and Mystical Practices

Conner’s book details Presley’s alleged mystical feats, such as clearing rain from the sky at Graceland to allow friends to play racquetball and interpreting a cloud transforming from Jesus’s face to Joseph Stalin’s as a cosmic warning about U.S. imperialism. Presley’s interest in New Age spirituality was well-documented, with reports that he was reading A Scientific Search for the Face of Jesus at the time of his death in 1977. These stories, sourced from Priscilla, the Memphis Mafia, and others, suggest Elvis saw himself as a shaman-like figure.

A Legacy Beyond Music

The Occult Elvis, set for release in April 2025, has sparked buzz on platforms like X, where fans and spiritual enthusiasts praise its exploration of Presley’s hidden side. While some may dismiss these claims as eccentric, the book underscores Elvis’s profound impact as a cultural and spiritual figure. Whether he was truly a mystic from another world or simply a man seeking divine truth, Presley’s story continues to captivate.

Superpowers

On a winter trip to Colorado, he and friends were sledding down a hill when the son of Presley’s doctor broke his leg in a collision. Witnesses said Presley knelt over the injured leg, placed his hands on it and began to pray. It was healed. Sylvia Shemwell, a Presley back-up singer in his 1970s Vegas-era, said her stomach cancer disappeared the day after he laid his hands on her belly and prayed.

But Presley failed to heal the chronic pain afflicting a bodyguard who didn’t believe in his powers - a fact that Conner acknowledges could mean a placebo effect was in play. Others convinced themselves that there was no trickery involved and that Presley appeared to genuinely have bizarre powers.

DJ and TV presenter George Klein, a longtime pal, recalled Presley telling him to concentrate on some bushes they found as they walked around the Graceland grounds. Presley waved his hands over them and the bushes started to shake.

On the day of his death, the star was out early in the morning with two friends as they walked through the Graceland estate towards his racquetball court. When one of the pair complained that they wouldn’t be able to play as it was raining, Presley replied: ‘Ain’t no problem. I’ll take care of it.’

He raised his hands towards the sky and the rain immediately stopped. ‘See, I told you,’ he said.

Given all the supernatural powers attributed to him, perhaps it’s no surprise then that nearly 50 years after his death so many people still claim to have seen Presley.