Elon Musk takes a swipe at Peter Navarro over tariffs

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest individual, made an unusual jab at Peter Navarro, a key advisor to President Donald Trump, as the White House grappled with the consequences of its tariff proposal.

On Friday, as markets shuttered and Navarro appeared on CNN to assuage fears about the tariffs' detrimental effects over the prior two days, Musk dove into the fray.

The U.S. stock market had just endured its most dismal trading week in half a decade, with Musk personally losing billions due to the market's response to the tariffs.

When Navarro asserted that the tariffs would ultimately prove beneficial, Musk turned to his X platform to deride the economic advisor.

Replying to a post highlighting Navarro's Harvard economics PhD, Musk quipped, "A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem."

When another user countered that Navarro was "correct," Musk retorted, "He ain't built s***."

