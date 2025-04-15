Elephants Protect Calves During Earthquake at San Diego Zoo

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 15, 2025

On Monday, April 14, 2025, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California, prompting a remarkable response from a herd of African elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Video footage captured the elephants instinctively forming an "alert circle" to shield their youngest members, showcasing their strong social bonds.

The herd, including older elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi, quickly gathered around two 7-year-old calves, Zuli and Mkhaya, as the ground began to shake. This protective behavior, where adults face outward to guard the young, is a natural response to perceived threats, according to zoo officials.

Mindy Albright, curator of mammals at the zoo, noted that elephants can sense vibrations through their feet, allowing them to detect danger swiftly. The video shows one calf seeking refuge among the adults, while Zuli, the only male, stood at the circle's edge, displaying early signs of independence.

After about four minutes, the herd relaxed but stayed close, resuming normal activities. No injuries or major damage were reported from the quake, which was centered near Julian, California.

The heartwarming footage highlights the intelligence and family-oriented nature of elephants, offering a glimpse into their protective instincts even in captivity.