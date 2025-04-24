‘Disrespectful’ mourners taking selfies with dead pope spark outrage

Mourners paying their final respects to Pope Francis have been disturbed by others snapping selfies beside his body in his open casket — with some even posting smiling photos online.

Ten of thousands have flocked to St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to see the late pope, with many using it as a grim photo op rather than a moment of somber reflection.

While some looked sad in their selfies, at least one Instagrammer posted a photo of herself smiling as the pope lies lifelessly in a coffin just feet away.

Some 50,000 people have made their way to St. Peter’s Basilica from across the globe to pay their final respects to the pope, who died of a stroke on Easter Monday.

The crowds were so large that the Vatican kept the doors open overnight on Wednesday.

“What did surprise me is the fact that earlier we were told no photos in the Sistine Chapel and here people were getting their phone out and doing selfies with the coffin,” Janine Venables, of Wales, told the Daily Mail.

Source: NY Post