Declassified document fuels growing speculation of extraterrestrials among us

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 13, 2025

A declassified CIA document has sparked intrigue by detailing an alleged UFO attack on Soviet troops. The report, which gained attention online, summarizes articles from Canadian Weekly World News and Ukraine’s Holos Ukrayiny, first made public in May 2000.

According to the account, Soviet soldiers shot down a UFO over a military base, prompting a counterattack by aliens. The extraterrestrials reportedly emerged from the wreckage, merged into a single entity, and emitted a brilliant light that turned all but two soldiers to stone.

An unnamed CIA official quoted in the report stated, “If the KGB file reflects reality, this is a deeply alarming incident. The aliens wield weapons and technology far beyond our understanding, capable of defending themselves if provoked.”

Canadian Weekly World News suggests the event took place between 1989 and 1990, with its initial report published in 1993. U.S. intelligence reportedly learned of a “saucer-shaped, low-flying spacecraft” spotted above a Soviet unit during training maneuvers.

The document claims that, for reasons unclear, the soldiers fired a surface-to-air missile, downing the craft near the base. Five small humanoids with “large heads and black eyes” emerged, combining into a single object while producing a loud buzzing sound.

This object then erupted into a blinding light. Witnesses reported that 23 soldiers were instantly transformed into “stone poles.” Two survivors, partially shielded in a shaded area, escaped the full effect of the light.

The report states that the “petrified soldiers” and spacecraft debris were taken to a covert research facility near Moscow. Analysis revealed the soldiers’ molecular structure resembled limestone, attributed to an unknown “energy source” unfamiliar to science.

The document’s origins are unclear but likely stem from a telegram or other open-source intelligence.