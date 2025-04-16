Conspiracy theorists latch onto Blue Origin's door mishap, claiming it’s 'undeniable evidence' that Katy Perry’s mission was staged

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 16, 2025

A bizarre gaffe has ignited online conspiracy theories about Katy Perry's flight into space with Blue Origin.

After the New Shepard capsule landed, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos proudly wrenched open the hatch with a specialised tool to greet the all-female crew.

However, footage from just minutes earlier clearly shows the capsule door being opened from the inside before being hastily shut.

Internet-dwelling conspiracy theorists have seized on this strange moment, hailing it as 'definitive proof' the mission was faked.

While there is little doubt that the Blue Origin rocket reached space, it shows just how tightly choreographed the staged event was supposed to be.

On X, formerly Twitter, one sceptical commenter wrote: 'I'd say this is the nail in the coffin. FAKE!'

As the claim that the mission was an elaborate hoax goes viral, experts say that the Blue Origin launch was a 'perfect storm' for conspiracy theories.

Dr Daniel Jolley, an expert on the psychology of conspiracies from the University of Nottingham told MailOnline: 'Space is vast, complex, and largely inaccessible to most people - in this context, it becomes easier for some individuals to question the official narrative.'

In a bizarre gaffe, the all-female crew of Katy Perry's mission to space appear to open the door of the capsule from the inside just minutes after landing before hastily shutting it again

Minutes later, Jeff Bezos opens the capsule again with a special tool. Online, conspiracy theorists have seized this detail as a clear sign the mission was faked

Jeff Bezos, Kerianne Flynn, Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, director of Blue Origin's astronaut office Sarah Knights, and Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp (left to right) pose for a photo after landing

Many conspiracy theorists latched onto the presence of Katy Perry (pictured) as a sign that the mission was really a 'satanic' ritual.

While one commenter wrote: 'This s*** is so fake. Watch the door be opened from the inside; then they need a tool to open it from the outside.'

The main reason theorists latched onto this detail was the belief that the pressurised cabin shouldn't have an inward opening door that could be operated by passengers.

Typical spacecraft have doors that open outwards and require a team of technicians working from the outside to unlock.