Colombian president stunned his US visa has been revoked

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is seemingly no longer welcome in the United States.

Petro, a former member of the 19th of April Movement guerrilla group and Colombia's first leftist president, claimed the Trump administration revoked his visa to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He is instead be replaced by the Minister of Finance Germán Avila, who is in Washington, D.C. this week.

The major international snub comes after Donald Trump threatened 'decisive retaliatory measures' against government officials over Colombia's refusal to let two US Military flights full of migrants land in January.

'I can't go anymore because I think they've revoked my visa,' Petro said during a Council of Ministers meeting on Monday.

'I didn't need a visa, but hey, I've seen Donald Duck several times. So, I'm off to see other things.'

It was unclear when exactly Petro had his travel visa suspended. DailyMail.com reached out to the Department of State for comment.

Petro previously visited the United States in September 2024 for a climate conference in Chicago, as well as the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

