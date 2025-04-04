CIA Nostradamus URI GELLER reveals a terrifying premonition for Trump ... and an imminent apocalypse date

I have seen Armageddon and it is real — with walls of fire, US bases in flames and Middle Eastern cities in ruins. Even the sea boils.

This is not mere imagination. I have had premonitions all my life. I see things before they happen. But the vision that has been haunting me for the past few days is the most terrifying yet.

I see Doomsday — in the minutes after Iran unleashes a nuclear bomb. I know it is Iran because I can see their military personnel turning keys. I hear the Farsi language being spoken.

There is only one nation on Earth that has the firepower to prevent this nightmare from becoming reality: the United States of America.

The US must not sign any deal with Iran that gives it time to keep developing its nuclear weapons. The only safe course of action is to halt Tehran's bomb-making right now.

I am pleading with President Trump to listen — if not to me, then to his head of US Strategic Command, General Anthony Cotton, who estimates Iran could amass enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb in under a week if it wanted to.

Gen. Cotton last month told the US Senate that Iran's 'breakout time' — the period needed to enrich enough uranium for one bomb — is now a matter of days.

I fear that the regime in Tehran, under the leadership of hateful fanatics, wants nothing more than to explode a bomb in the heart of Western civilization.

As they can't yet mount it on a missile, my great fear is that Iran will smuggle a bomb across the border into Israel and detonate it in the middle of a city.

They could equally choose to transport their nuke to Europe, or even the States — setting off the bomb in the port of Philadelphia, New York or Miami.

And it would not require any sophisticated type of delivery system, just an overwhelming hatred of the West and everything we stand for.

Every year, 11 million containers arrive at US ports — all it takes is for a dirty bomb to be hidden in one. Iran's Quds Force, which operates overseas, could be ordered to make this happen.

Iran's leaders, who speak of the US as 'the Great Satan', might see the obliteration of an American city as God's will — even though it could lead to a worldwide nuclear holocaust and the end of human civilization.

It is this appalling vision that I have seen vividly in my mind's eye over the past few days. I have to sound the alarm, because my premonitions have come true countless times.

Sometimes it can feel like being hit by lightning. When I was 24, at the beginning of my career as a paranormalist in 1970, I was giving a demonstration of metal-bending and mindpower in a Tel Aviv theatre.

In a split second, as though my brain was a radio receiver, I knew Egypt's President Nasser was dead — the victim of a fatal heart attack. Without stopping to think, I blurted out the news to a packed auditorium. This was decades before the internet, when reports could take days to filter through.

Later, I discovered that my premonition came within a few minutes of Nasser's death, perhaps even at the moment he died.

Remember that Israel had been at war with Egypt just three years earlier — and Nasser was still considered Israel's greatest threat.

My announcement caused a sensation, so much so that some people believed I must have been involved with a secret assassination plot. Of course I was not, and Nasser died from natural causes.

After that, both the Israeli military and the CIA started taking my powers seriously. I was part of the original US Stargate project, a Cold War spy program that used 'remote viewing' to map enemy plans and positions.

In a different guise, Stargate continues to this day. I can only guess that right now, there are psychics sitting in darkened rooms all over America because it's a cheap way to spy. These people can send their minds through space and time, to bring back information – whether it's movements of Russian nuclear submarines or trains transporting nuclear weapons across China.

Not all my espionage work was done remotely. On occasions, I have traveled in jets that fly close to the speed of sound over suspected nuclear facilities – I won't say where and, to this day, I am not at liberty to speak about it.

My role was to absorb whatever I felt as we flashed overhead in that split second. It's almost like a fast dream, lodged and etched on to my brain.

I have also done this by helicopter in South Korea, mapping the tunnels extending under the border from North Korea which were then destroyed by Seoul's forces.

This experience makes me certain that Iran's nuclear program, based deep underground, has military purposes. I can even feel the existence of the tunnels, spiraling out like a subterranean spider's web.

These could be a mile or even more underground. But there are ways of reaching even the deepest tunnels, and they do not have to involve bunker-busting bombs. Mr President, if you are reading this, your generals know what I am talking about.

The future is not yet written. My premonitions are strong. Iran is racing to get the bomb, of that there is no doubt, and it will do anything to make this happen.

The regime knows it can not survive without the ultimate deterrent. But it is not there yet. President Trump must prevent this – and do so now.

A new nuclear deal will be the end of the world. He must not sign anything with Iran. The ayatollahs will lie their way to a bomb and use a deal with the US as the perfect cover.

President Trump can go down in history as the savior of the world... or as the leader who let Iran destroy it.

Dear Mr President, do not let my warning go unheeded.

