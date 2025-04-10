Cardano founder: Bitcoin to hit $250,000 this year

By Michelle Black, Business Correspondent

Published: April 10, 2025

Charles Hoskinson, a seasoned crypto expert and Cardano blockchain founder, shared with CNBC his prediction that Bitcoin could soar to $250,000 as soon as this year, driven by tech giants like Microsoft and Apple joining the cryptocurrency arena.

Despite a recent downturn in crypto markets, triggered by a sell-off of risk assets due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s global “reciprocal tariffs,” Bitcoin has shown resilience. Over the past week, it dipped below $77,000 but surged past $82,000 on Wednesday after Trump reduced tariffs to 10% for 90 days for most nations, opening the door to trade talks. Still, Bitcoin remains well below its January peak of over $100,000, though industry optimism persists.

Hoskinson, a crypto veteran of over ten years who also co-created Ethereum, told CNBC he expects Bitcoin to hit $250,000 “by the end of this year or next year.” He downplayed the tariff concerns, stating, “The tariff stuff will fizzle out, and people will see the world is open to negotiation—it’s really just the U.S. versus China. Most will align with us, though some will back China.”