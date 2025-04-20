Bill Maher Torches AOC and Other Potential 2028 Dems

Nate Silver is already predicting who he thinks will be the Democratic choice for president in 2028: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). She's already running around, acting like she's running with her "Fight the Oligarchy" tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT). This even as they jet around on private planes. They're now the primary faces of the Democratic Party.

But on Friday on HBO's "Real Time," host Bill Maher put a big damper on the Democrat hopes if they were to go in that direction, skewering the idea of AOC as the choice. He also teased a man who clapped at her name.

NEW: Bill Maher slams Democrats for backing AOC as their 2028 front-runner



"I feel like big crowds - again, these shiny objects that the Democrats chase - it's not about the big crowds..."



"It's who shows up on election day. And I just don't see that's the ticket." pic.twitter.com/YvRfHRxWaO — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 19, 2025