Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson celebrate his 73rd birthday in style

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, went all out for his 73rd birthday celebration.

The former cheerleader, 24, honored the former New England Patriots general manager with a heartfelt tribute and photos from his birthday bash shared via Instagram Wednesday.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame 🔥🎂🫶🏼🐍🐏🥂❤️‍🔥🎈☀️,” she captioned under the photo.

The photos showed Belichick and Hudson cozied up together in front of his three-tier birthday cake.

One saw Hudson resting her head on her beau and laughing as they held glasses of champagne.

In a second photo, the retired NFL coach lovingly fed Hudson a piece of cake, and another saw the couple smiling at each other.

Belichick sported a gray suit for his big day, while Hudson donned a strapless green gown.

The duo started dating in 2022 after meeting on a plane ride in 2021 when Belichick signed his now-girlfriend’s textbook.

“Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels!” he wrote at the time.

Hudson hard-launched her romance with Belichick in the fall of 2024 with loved-up photos of themselves.

Page Six learned the two “couldn’t care less” about their 49-year age gap because Belichick “appreciates Jordon for the woman that she is.”

“Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level,” we’re told. “Age is just a number to them.”

Source: NY Post