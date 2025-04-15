AOC Called Out for Using Another Weird Accent at Latest Rally

🚨AOC is pretending to have some sort of strange accent.



This is exactly what Kamala Harris did on the campaign trail.



Why do they do this? pic.twitter.com/lXpOClW1rh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 15, 2025

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew criticism on social media after debuting a new "fake" accent while slandering President Trump as a "rapist" and criminal.

“Donald Trump is a criminal who was found guilty of 34 felony counts of fraud, liable for sexual abuse,” she said. “Of course, he’s lying and abusing and manipulating the stock market, too. When he talks about rapists and criminals, he should look in the mirror.”