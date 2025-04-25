Anti-Trump judge arrested by FBI for helping illegal migrant evade arrest

A Wisconsin Democratic judge has been arrested for allegedly hiding a violent undocumented migrant in a jury deliberation room to stop ICE from taking him into custody.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is accused of obstructing the arrest of Eduardo Flores Ruiz, 30, on April 18.

Ruiz, who is from Mexico, had been charged with battery for allegedly punching someone 30 times in the face after they complained about his loud music.

When ICE agents showed up to arrest him, Dugan, the government claims, hid him.

She was taken into custody Friday at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

'The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction -- after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week,' FBI director Kash Patel said.

'We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject -- an illegal alien -- to evade arrest.'

Patel added: 'Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he's been in custody since, but the Judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public.'

Source: Daily Mail