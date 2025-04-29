Amazon Backtracks After Outrage Over Tariff Stunt

It took less than four hours for Amazon to backtrack on a plan to display the price of tariffs alongside the prices of all goods in its store, which was framed as a direct rebuke of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Amazon’s about-face followed an early-morning press conference by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, where, after listing many of the administration’s accomplishments in its first 100 days, she went on the offense against the e-commerce giant for its plan to publicize the effects of tariffs alongside the final cost of goods to its customers.

“The team that runs our ultra-low-cost Amazon Haul store has considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products,” a company spokesperson told ABC News.. “Teams discuss ideas all the time. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”