Adam Schiff is furious that stock market rebounded, plans to investigate

Senator Adam Schiff says he will be investigating if there was insider trading with the Trump announcement on pausing tariffs.

Not much of a secret when the president tweets to the entire world to "BUY" 3 hours before the announcement.

"I'm writing to the White House to demand who knew in advance that the president was gonna once again flip flop on tariffs? And are people cashing in?"

"There is just all too much opportunity for people in the White House and the administration to be insider trading."