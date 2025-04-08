ABC News’ ‘The View’ Faces Criticism for Lack of Conservative Voices in 2025

By Sam Spade, News and Java Correspondent

Published: April 08, 2025

As of April 8, 2025, ABC News’ daytime talk show The View has come under scrutiny for its guest lineup, reportedly featuring 63 liberal guests this year without a single conservative voice. The show, known for its panel of outspoken hosts including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin, has long been a platform for lively political discourse. However, this apparent imbalance has sparked debate about its commitment to representing diverse perspectives.

Critics argue that the absence of conservative guests in 2025 reinforces perceptions of The View as an echo chamber, particularly at a time when the country remains deeply polarized. The show’s liberal-leaning hosts have historically dominated discussions, but the lack of opposing viewpoints this year has fueled calls for change. Social media posts on X reflect growing frustration, with some viewers questioning why the program doesn’t better reflect the nation’s ideological divide.

ABC has not officially commented on the guest tally, and it’s unclear whether this trend will shift as the year progresses. The show recently expanded to weekends with The Weekend View on ABC News Live, but early indications suggest the new format has yet to address the criticism. With its high viewership and cultural influence, The View remains a lightning rod for debates about media bias—leaving many to wonder if 2025 will see a course correction or a doubling down on its current path.