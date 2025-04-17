Aaron Rodgers Details Tense, Disastrous Meeting With Jets Before Being Released

It was a messy Jets divorce from Aaron Rodgers’ perspective.

The 41-year-old quarterback broke his offseason silence on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday and railed against new Jets coach Aaron Glenn and how he and the the team handled their decision to move on from him.

Rodgers said he flew across the country from California to New Jersey for what he expected to be a lengthy meeting on Feb. 9 about his future.

Instead, Rodgers claimed the Jets ended the meeting after 40 minutes and it started with Glenn “running out of the room” to get general manager Darren Mougey.

“That was kind of strange…,” Rodgers said. “I think we are going to have this long conversation. I’ve flown across the country and 20 seconds in, he goes and he leans to the edge of his seat and says, ‘So, you want to play football?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m interested.’ And he was like, ‘We’re going in a different direction at quarterback.’

“I was kind of shocked. Not shocked because I didn’t think it was a possibility, but shocked because I just flew across the country and you could’ve told me this over the phone.”

Rodgers said that the Jets’ only concern was with how he wanted the information released and “the messaging” that came with the announcement.

“I don’t give a s–t about the messaging. Why?” Rodgers said.