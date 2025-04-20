A man snuck into Area 51 against the government’s will — He's shocked by what he saw

By Cordy Brown, Science Correspondent

Published: April 20, 2025

A man who studied the science of humans and culture unexpectedly stumbled upon a restricted section of Area 51 in Nevada — and lived to tell the tale of his wild experience.

In 1996, Jerry Freeman innocently set out on a week-long mission to follow the trail of the pioneers who headed out west to California in 1849 to find gold.

The pioneers never made it to their destination, but they did leave behind several journals on the border of Area 51 — which is about 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

It became Freeman’s mission to find those lost inscriptions. However, despite so many years passing, the Air Force was not keen on Freeman accessing the restricted area.

As a result, the ambitious man set out at night to get the job done.

While he might not have found what he was looking for, Freeman stumbled upon something even better.

Freeman described his experience to journalist and UFO researcher George Knapp, recalling one night when he came across a possible alien spacecraft, according to the Daily Mail.

“It looked like a dry lake bed to me, nothing else, but at night it was a different story,” Freeman said.

“I could clearly see what were security lights on the perimeters and I could see lights that opened and closed near the center of the lake,” the anthropologist continued.

Freeman was only able to observe for a few minutes, but during that short period of time, he felt vibrations under his feet that indicated that something was being tested.

“I think if they’d have caught me in there that they’d have lit me up like a Roman candle,” he admitted.

Area 51 was a hush-hush topic for years, despite the country’s fascination with the mysterious area — until 2013, when the government finally admitted that it existed.

Although Freeman’s experience happened almost 30 years ago, to this day, people have their own thoughts and theories on Area 51 being connected to aliens.

Just recently, a triangular tower at Area 51 had conspiracy theorists believing it has to do with alien technology.

“Right next to a runway … probably a flight control tower?” someone said on social media.

“Maybe a phased radar setup,” another person wrote.

“Multi-phase radar array by the look it. Likely for smaller drone size craft, hence the configuration. It’s right by the runway, it is still a base used to test prosaic yet classified craft,” said someone else.

