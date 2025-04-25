42% of Americans under 30 say they’re ‘barely getting by’ financially

A recent survey conducted by Harvard’s Institute of Politics reveals a stark reality for young Americans: 42% of those under 30 report they are “barely getting by” financially, with only 16% saying they are doing well or very well.

This alarming statistic, drawn from a poll of 2,096 adults aged 18 to 29 conducted between March 14 and 25, 2025, underscores the economic challenges facing Generation Z and young Millennials.

The Harvard Youth Poll, as reported by CNBC, NBC New York, and NBC DFW, indicates that roughly two in five young Americans are either “struggling to make ends meet” or “getting by with limited security.”