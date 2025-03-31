White House likely to boot legacy media to back of the room during press briefings

The White House plans to take over the seating chart for the press briefing room and will likely boot some legacy media outlets farther back, according to a report.

It’s the Trump administration’s latest effort to shake up traditional media’s grip on White House coverage.

The White House is looking to impose its own seating chart in coming weeks, taking over a function long managed by the White House Correspondents’ Association, according to Axios.

Though legacy media outlets will still be included in the chart, some will likely be demoted from their coveted upfront seats, a senior White House official told Axios.

Priority seating gives reporters more face time with the White House press secretary, making them more likely to get picked for questions and featured on television.

Plans have already been formalized for a “fundamental restructuring of the briefing room, based on metrics more reflective of how media is consumed today,” the official said.

The new briefing room layout will include journalists from TV, print and digital outlets, including social media influencers and newer organizations like Axios, NOTUS and Punchbowl, according to the report.

