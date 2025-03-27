Trump is set to DEFUND NPR and PBS as damning evidence of left-wing bias is laid bare

Republicans are introducing a bill to pull all government funding from NPR and PBS.

The move, first reported by Fox News, comes a day after the stations' CEOs appeared on Capitol Hill to combat claims both organizations have exhibited bias.

Both outlets have denied the allegations, leading to an eventful hearing Wednesday during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing presided over by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It saw NPR's CEO, Katherine Maher, own up to not giving the Hunter Biden laptop story that surfaced at the 11th hour of the 2020 election the coverage it deserved.

At the time, the long-running radio outlet's managing editor slammed the story 'as a distraction.'

It was later substantiated, leaving egg on the face of the broadcaster said to have 87 registered Democrats on its team this time last year - and not a single Republican.

The disparity, Maher conceded, is 'concerning - if true.' She insisted NPR does not track such affiliations.

Apparently taking notice was Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, the politician introducing the bill.

Read the full story here: Daily Mail