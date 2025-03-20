Trump Blasts Fox News Star Jacqui Heinrich: 'She Should be Working for CNN, Not Fox'

President Trump hurled what he considered the ultimate insult at Fox News personality Jacqui Heinrich, suggesting she belonged at liberal-leaning CNN after she expressed disapproval of his Tesla showcase at the White House.

Last week, the president transformed the White House South Lawn into a Tesla exhibition, featuring five models—including the notorious Cybertruck—lined up along the driveway.

During a Sunday interview with Ohio GOP Senator Bernie Moreno, Heinrich offered a somewhat disapproving take on the "display" while also questioning Tesla's open letter to the Trump administration regarding concerns over Trump's tariff policies.

The anchor—who has previously voiced criticism of both Trump and her own network, including during that same Sunday broadcast—posed the question to Moreno: "Was that a suitable move by the president?"

Heinrich also took a skeptical stance with national security advisor Mike Waltz, probing whether Trump was being "outmaneuvered" by Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social, writing: "I saw Jacqui Heinrich from Fox over the weekend, and I thought she was utterly dreadful."

The president then unleashed what he deemed the harshest jab at the Fox News star.

"She’d be better off at CNN than Fox," he remarked sharply.

Trump then added: 'Not surprisingly, I later found out that she’s a fan of the White House Correspondents Association!'

Heinrich is indeed a board member of the White House Correspondents Association.

Source: Daily Mail