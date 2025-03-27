Top MS-13 leader described as ‘worst of the worst’ arrested in Virginia during major Trump-backed operation

US authorities arrested an illegal migrant and top MS-13 leader for the East Coast — and one of the top three in the entire country — in a major Trump-backed operation in Virginia that nabbed more than 340 criminals in the past month alone, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced.

“This is what happens when you let good cops be cops,” FBI Director Kash Patel told a press conference, following the arrest of the suspected terrorist, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, in a raid near Dale City, Prince William County on Thursday morning.

Few details have yet been given about the joint operation, which involved the FBI, ICE, ATF, the Virginia State Police, and Prince William County Police Department.

Describing the suspect as “the worst of the worst,” AG Bondi reiterated that the arrest was part of the mission given to her by President Trump.

“President Trump’s directive to me when I became Attorney General was to keep America safe, and make America safe again,” she said.





