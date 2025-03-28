Stardust, a secretive joint startup between Israel and the United States, is developing proprietary aerosol technology to block sunlight and artificially cool the planet. Blocking out the sun could have disastrous effects on both humans and the planet’s ecosystems.

The Israeli-U.S. firm was founded in 2023 and has been shrouded in secrecy. According to a report by Natural News, the startup is developing proprietary aerosol particles designed to block sunlight from reaching the planet—a reckless gamble with no public consent, no independent oversight, and no regard for the catastrophic consequences.

Stardust’s CEO, Yanai Yedvab, is a former deputy chief scientist at the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, an agency notorious for overseeing the nation’s covert nuclear weapons program.

Plans to block the sun are generally done under the guise of the climate change scam.

