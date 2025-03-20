These 10 US states are hotspots for alien abduction — and the odds of it happening are higher than you think

With more than two dozen unexplained UFO sightings over the last year, some fear we are on the verge of some not-so-friendly close encounters.

In honor of National Alien Abduction Day (yes, that’s a thing) on March 20, online gambling guide casino.ca has named the US States with the highest likelihood of an extraterrestrial kidnapping — finding that California, the home of “ET,” topped the list with 36,286 reported sightings since 1974.

Meanwhile, New York placed 5th for interstellar snatch-and-grabs, perhaps proving that “Men In Black” might not totally be science fiction. Fortunately, xenomorph-phobes can take refuge in Louisiana, which boasted the lowest likelihood of being nabbed, per the spacey study.

To determine which spots have the highest likelihood of abduction, the casino pointer analyzed 149,000 UFO sighting reports from the National UFO Reporting Center (1974-2025) and cross-referenced them with current social media data.

They found that there were a total of 182,018 UFO sightings reported across America since 1974, putting the risk of getting taken by ET around 1 in 1,833 (0.0545%) — surprisingly more common than one might think.

For reference, the odds of getting struck by lightning in the US clock in at around 1 in 15,000 while the probability of a shark attack is about 1 in 11.5 million.

With these spooky stats in mind, here are the ten states where you’re most likely to be whisked away by a xenomorph, as determined by the number of UFO sightings.

California (1 UFO per 1,075 people)

Washington (1 per 1093)

Florida (1 per 1,144)

Oregon (1 per 1,156)

New York (1 per 1,301)

Texas (1 per 1,370)

Pennsylvania (1 per 1,456)

Arizona (1 per 1,512)

Colorado (1 per 1,715)

Nevada (1 per 1,740)

Source: NY Post