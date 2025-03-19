The crucial JFK file that was not released and still remains secret

An expert has pointed out that vital details were absent from the JFK assassination documents made public by the Trump administration on Tuesday.

James Johnston, an author, revealed to USA Today that the initial post-1963 assassination discussion between President Lyndon Johnson and CIA Director John McCone remains undisclosed.

This transcript might shed light on potential Cuban involvement in Kennedy's death, given the president's well-known attempt to employ the CIA to eliminate Fidel Castro, the communist leader.

According to Politico, McCone faced allegations of withholding 'explosive' details from the Warren Commission investigating the assassination.

The withheld information pertained to assassination plots against Castro, which entangled the CIA with the mafia.

Lacking these facts, the Warren Commission never explored the possibility of Oswald having accomplices in Cuba or elsewhere, seeking retribution for the attempt on Castro's life.

It was suggested that McCone's concealment was 'harmless,' as he and other senior CIA officials aimed to keep the commission's attention on Lee Harvey Oswald, whom they genuinely believed acted alone.

On Tuesday, over 63,000 pages of Kennedy assassination-related records from 1963 were released, as mandated by President Donald Trump, with many unredacted sections that had long puzzled historians and fueled conspiracy theories.

The US National Archives and Records Administration uploaded approximately 2,200 files to its website, containing the documents.

These files comprised typed reports and handwritten notes spanning decades, revealing a top CIA agent's claim of deep state involvement, Oswald's poor marksmanship, and a Secret Service warning of Kennedy's impending death in August, three months prior to the assassination.

The release of these documents caught Trump's national security team off guard, prompting a 24-hour scramble to evaluate potential security risks before publication.