Tesla Vandal Caught After Costco Lot Attack

In San Jose, California, a man was arrested for keying a Tesla in a Costco parking lot, an incident captured in a viral video. This event has sparked broader discussions on the rising violence against Tesla vehicles. President Donald Trump has suggested sending Tesla vandals to notorious prisons in El Salvador as a punitive measure, intensifying the conversation around security for Tesla owners and public response to such acts of vandalism.