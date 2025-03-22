Tesla Vandal Caught After Costco Lot Attack

Internet do your thing.



Let’s make this dude famous. pic.twitter.com/BIsygjWPGT — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 21, 2025

In San Jose, California, a man was arrested for keying a Tesla in a Costco parking lot, an incident captured in a viral video. This event has sparked broader discussions on the rising violence against Tesla vehicles. President Donald Trump has suggested sending Tesla vandals to notorious prisons in El Salvador as a punitive measure, intensifying the conversation around security for Tesla owners and public response to such acts of vandalism.

Hurt a Tesla, get sent to a foreign gulag. The “populist” party is ending civil liberties to protect the net worth of the richest man on the planet. pic.twitter.com/qv5STVqusd — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 21, 2025